THE NEXT GENERATION MOBILE WALLET

Our vision is to build a global digital payment ecosystem for everyone enabling anywhere anytime payments in a trustworthy manner.
Our mission is to deliver efficient digital payments by building a trustworthy global payments ecosystem that enables financial inclusion, promotes sustenance and builds prosperity.
Tripple is the only digital payment platform in the UAE designed for the convenience of both consumer and businesses. Saving everyone time and money with anywhere, anytime payments.
Trriple provides fast, easy and secure payments. A convenient mobile wallet for consumer’s everyday payments and a faster and easier settlement for merchants.
Trriple mobile wallet gives you instant access to a host of online and in-store payment services: retail payments, remittance, airtime top-ups, m-government, bill payments and more, all while earning vouchers and loyalty points.
Trriple is powered by best in industry digital technologies for mobile wallets, digital KYC, NFC contactless payments and real time remittance. Integration into the financial ecosystem enables Trriple’s m-Commerce transactions in the UAE.
Trriple offers best in industry digital payments saving time and money for both users and businesses.
Active in the UAE Market since 2014, Trriple has been working on developing solutions with leading financial institutions to meet the requirements of corporate clients, consumers and merchants.
With Trriple Customer Engagement tools, you will be able to quickly and effectively send digital marketing campaigns, respond to feedback from customers, and run your own customized loyalty program.
Engage customers with the right sms and social media messages at the right time. Send campaigns out in minutes and track sales in your Trriple dashboard.
Digital receipts allow customers to leave private feedback. View messages in your dashboard to give timely responses or send coupons.
Keep your customers coming back with digital reward program. Manage Trriple loyalty from your point of sale, let customers sign up at check out with their phone number and track results from your dashboard.
Mobile commerce is on track to grow 300% faster than entire e-Commerce industry by 2016.
The worldwide mobile payment volume in 2015 was US $450 billion and is expected to surpass US $1 trillion in 2019.
The next-generation Trriple mobile wallet app provides a scalable payment platform in line with Dubai’s Smart Government goals for Dubai 2020.
The Trriple team consist of members with expertise within a wide range of domain knowledge which helps secure a high quality product for the end user.
The knowledge of the team combined together brings more that 30 years of experience within banking, payments, security, regulatory policy making and security.
Trriple merchant platform makes every transaction fast, convenient and secure.
The following funtionalities are available for merchants:
SMS confirmation every purchase. No unapproved reversal.
The easiest way to accept, process and settle transactions all in one portal.
Intelligent business analytics and reports to allow you to make smarter business decisions.
Pay for purchases, online and in-store
Recharge from anywhere to travel at ease
Send money fast and secure
Credit recharge for any mobile number
Transfer money anytime anywhere
Everyday payments secure and convenient
Trriple partners with strategic and global market leaders within financial and technology to provide a highly secure and reliable payments platform.
We are searching for a dedicated, supportive Call Center Supervisor who can coach and motivate call center representatives as they field calls from clients. The Call Center Supervisor will hire employees and assist in the training process, ensuring that every agent is well prepared for their calls. CCS continue to support agents after training by monitoring their progress, ensuring that they understand and meet expectations, answering their questions, and providing them with ongoing coaching opportunities and inspiration. You should be analytical, supportive, and prepared to act a resource to agents. To succeed as a CCS, you should be focused on helping your team build necessary skills and knowledge, so they can better support customers. You should be supportive, communicative, and attentive. You will be organized and reliable as well as results-oriented. The goal is to achieve drive excellent performance from your team that will bring sustainable business growth.
“Proficient in English & Arabic; Good knowledge of additional languages will be a definite plus“Apply for this position
We are looking for a Call Center Representative that will be the liaison between our company and its current and potential customers. The successful candidate will answer incoming calls from customers who want to place orders, respond to inquiries, manage complaints, troubleshoot significant customer service problems, and provide general information. CCR will be a member of the primary contact team for consumers interested in the products we offer and will be responsible for assisting them in completing purchases online and over the phone. CCR will also inform customers of the product terms and features and project a professional company image through voice and online interactions.
“Proficient in English & Arabic; Good knowledge of additional languages will be a definite plus“Apply for this position
Tel: +971 4 3300030
Fax: +971 4 3300031
Email: info@trriple.com
Trriple Payments LLC
Office 307, A-Block,
Emarat Atrium Building,
Sheikh Zayed Road,
P.O. Box 555909, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
Office timings are Sun -Thu 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Get in touch with the Trriple customer advisors for more information on a customized approach to your digital payment requirements.