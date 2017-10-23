THE NEXT GENERATION MOBILE WALLET

The First-of-its-Kind mWallet is ready for download!
 

ABOUT US

VISION

Our vision is to build a global digital payment ecosystem for everyone enabling anywhere anytime payments in a trustworthy manner.


MISSION

Our mission is to deliver efficient digital payments by building a trustworthy global payments ecosystem that enables financial inclusion, promotes sustenance and builds prosperity.

  • FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FOR ALL 

    Tripple is the only digital payment platform in the UAE designed for the convenience of both consumer and businesses. Saving everyone time and money with anywhere, anytime payments.

  • EASY WAY TO PAY

    Trriple provides fast, easy and secure payments. A convenient mobile wallet for consumer’s everyday payments and a faster and easier settlement for merchants.

  • ANYTIME, ANYWHERE PAYMENTS 

    Trriple mobile wallet gives you instant access to a host of online and in-store payment services: retail payments, remittance, airtime top-ups, m-government, bill payments and more, all while earning vouchers and loyalty points.

  • EXPANSIVE ECOSYSTEM 

    Trriple is powered by best in industry digital technologies for mobile wallets, digital KYC, NFC contactless payments and real time remittance. Integration into the financial ecosystem enables Trriple’s m-Commerce transactions in the UAE.

Digital Payments Ecosystem

Trriple offers best in industry digital payments saving time and money for both users and businesses.

Active in the UAE Market since 2014, Trriple has been working on developing solutions with leading financial institutions to meet the requirements of corporate clients, consumers and merchants.

Trriple your customers

With Trriple Customer Engagement tools, you will be able to quickly and effectively send digital marketing campaigns, respond to feedback from customers, and run your own customized loyalty program.

Trriple Promotions

Engage customers with the right sms and social media messages at the right time. Send campaigns out in minutes and track sales in your Trriple dashboard.

Feedback

Digital receipts allow customers to leave private feedback. View messages in your dashboard to give timely responses or send coupons.

Loyalty

Keep your customers coming back with digital reward program. Manage Trriple loyalty from your point of sale, let customers sign up at check out with their phone number and track results from your dashboard.

  • Mobile commerce is on track to grow 300% faster than entire e-Commerce industry by 2016.

    The worldwide mobile payment volume in 2015 was US $450 billion and is expected to surpass US $1 trillion in 2019.

     

    [Source: http: www.statista.com Additional Information: Worldwide; TrendForce; 2015, NFC World+]

     

    The next-generation Trriple mobile wallet app provides a scalable payment platform in line with Dubai’s Smart Government goals for Dubai 2020.

Expertise in the business of technology

The Trriple team consist of members with expertise within a wide range of domain knowledge which helps secure a high quality product for the end user.

The knowledge of the team combined together brings more that 30 years of experience within banking, payments, security, regulatory policy making and security.

SOLUTIONS

 
Ease at your fingertips

Trriple merchant platform makes every transaction fast, convenient and secure.


The following funtionalities are available for merchants:

  • Payment
    Accepts your customers to pay in any way they want from NFC to QR code, or directly from their app.
  • Cash In
    Consumers can load their mobile money wallet by cashing in at any Trriple agent. Merchants can also load consumer’s mobile wallet using the cash in at agent functionality.
image
Secure

SMS confirmation every purchase. No unapproved reversal.

image
Convenient

The easiest way to accept, process and settle transactions all in one portal.

image
Smart

Intelligent business analytics and reports to allow you to make smarter business decisions.

Retail Payment

Pay for purchases, online and in-store

Metro Balance

Recharge from anywhere to travel at ease

Remittance

Send money fast and secure

Airtime top-up

Credit recharge for any mobile number

Peer to Peer

Transfer money anytime anywhere

Trriple all day

Everyday payments secure and convenient

OUR PARTNERS

Innovators in the financial world

Trriple partners with strategic and global market leaders within financial and technology to provide a highly secure and reliable payments platform.

 

MEDIA

CAREERS

Trriple thrives to build a global digital payment ecosystem for everyone, enabling anywhere anytime payments in a trustworthy manner. We believe in financial inclusion: a future where anyone can access money anywhere. Money is powerful when it is in the hands of those who need it, when they need it. Trriple makes this a possibility by introducing the best possible technologies and focusing on People, Planet and Prosperity. The Trriple team consist of members with expertise within a wide range of domain knowledge which helps secure a high quality product for the end user. If you would like to become a member of this competent team, please review the below available vacancies.
Job Listings

We are searching for a dedicated, supportive Call Center Supervisor who can coach and motivate call center representatives as they field calls from clients. The Call Center Supervisor will hire employees and assist in the training process, ensuring that every agent is well prepared for their calls. CCS continue to support agents after training by monitoring their progress, ensuring that they understand and meet expectations, answering their questions, and providing them with ongoing coaching opportunities and inspiration. You should be analytical, supportive, and prepared to act a resource to agents. To succeed as a CCS, you should be focused on helping your team build necessary skills and knowledge, so they can better support customers. You should be supportive, communicative, and attentive. You will be organized and reliable as well as results-oriented. The goal is to achieve drive excellent performance from your team that will bring sustainable business growth.

Call Center Supervisor Job Responsibilities and Duties:
  • Manage a team of call center agents
  • Manage by walking around. Be visible to answer questions.
  • Ensuring agents understand and comply with all call center objectives, performance standards, and policies.
  • Take calls that your agents can’t handle and be available when an agent appears to need assistance.
  • Monitor queue and track inbound calls. Keep agents aware of inbound calls, calls waiting, abandonment rate, etc.
  • Motivate and encourage agents through positive communication and feedback
  • Perform at least one monitoring evaluation with each agent every two weeks
  • Disseminate new product information to the agents.
  • Ensure administrative bookkeeping is accurate.
  • Create and maintain files on each agent as they relate to attendance, production, daily stats, paid time off, sick time, and reviews etc.
  • Assist in the formulation of targets for individuals and teams
  • Hire and onboard new employees
  • Answer questions from staff and provide guidance and feedback
  • Anticipate escalation and take over calls when needed
  • Devise ways to optimize processes and procedures and keep staff motivated
  • Measure performance with key metrics such as call abandonment, calls waiting etc.
  • Ensure adherence to policies for attendance, established procedures etc.
  • Monitoring and evaluating agent performance, providing learning or coaching opportunities, and taking corrective action, if necessary.
  • Keep management informed on issues and problems
  • Prepare monthly/annual results and performance reports
Call Center Supervisor Qualifications and Skills
  • Proven experience as call center supervisor or similar supervisory position, preferably in financial services
  • Strong understanding of company products, policies, and services.
  • Proficiency with technology, especially computers, software applications, and phone systems.
  • Ability to coach, train, and motivate employees and evaluate their performance.
  • Proficient in English & Arabic; Good knowledge of additional languages will be a definite plus
  • Working knowledge of MS Office
  • Knowledge of performance evaluation procedures
  • Outstanding communication and negotiation abilities
  • Excellent organizational and leadership skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and in shifts
  • Ability to remain calm and courteous under pressure and navigate tense situations, especially during busy hours.
  • Bachelor’s degree

Apply for this position

We are looking for a Call Center Representative that will be the liaison between our company and its current and potential customers. The successful candidate will answer incoming calls from customers who want to place orders, respond to inquiries, manage complaints, troubleshoot significant customer service problems, and provide general information. CCR will be a member of the primary contact team for consumers interested in the products we offer and will be responsible for assisting them in completing purchases online and over the phone. CCR will also inform customers of the product terms and features and project a professional company image through voice and online interactions.

Call Center Agent Job Responsibilities and Duties:
  • Answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails
  • Management and resolve customer complaints
  • Sell products and place customer orders in the computer system
  • Identify and escalate issues to supervisors
  • Provide product and service information to customers
  • Research required information using available resources
  • Research, identify, and resolve customer complaints using applicable software
  • Process orders, forms, and application
  • Route calls to appropriate resources
  • Document all call information according to standard operating procedures
  • Recognize, document, and alert the management team of trends in customer calls
  • Follow up customer calls where necessary
  • Upsell products and services
  • Complete call logs and reports
  • Other duties as assigned
Call Center Agent Qualifications and Skills
  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Proficient in relevant computer applications
  • 2-4 years of experience in a call center environment
  • Knowledge of customer service practices and principles
  • Excellent data entry and typing skills
  • Superior listening, verbal, and written communication skills
  • Ability to handle stressful situation appropriately

“Proficient in English & Arabic; Good knowledge of additional languages will be a definite plus“

Apply for this position


CONTACT US

Tel: +971 4 3300030
Fax: +971 4 3300031
Email: info@trriple.com

Trriple Payments LLC
Office 307, A-Block,
Emarat Atrium Building,
Sheikh Zayed Road,
P.O. Box 555909, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates

Office timings are Sun -Thu 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Get in touch with the Trriple customer advisors for more information on a customized approach to your digital payment requirements.

VIEW ON GOOGLE MAP